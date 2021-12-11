Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's 'First Anniversary As A Family.' See Pics With Baby Vamika

Virat Kohli shared this photo. (Image courtesy: virat.kohli)

Highlights Anushka and Virat shared pics with Vamika

"May we never stop goofin' around," wrote Anushka

"I love that about us," she added

On their 4th wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished each other in the sweetest way possible on social media. The actress shared some adorable, as well as some really hilarious unseen goofy pictures of herself and the cricketer - two of them also feature their little daughter Vamika. Virat's post comprises three pictures and the first one featuring Vamika stole the limelight. To wish her husband, Anushka borrowed a line from his "favourite song" No Easy Way Out by Robert Tepper and wrote: "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know!"

"Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you... May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. PS. : May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us," she added.

In his post, Virat Kohli wrote: "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could've showered on us. 4 years of being married to the most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I'll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as it's our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."

See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's posts

Anushka and Virat got married in Italy on December 11 in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child - daughter Vamika - on January 11 this year.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has worked in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success.