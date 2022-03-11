Becoming Jhulan Goswami: How Anushka Sharma Is Prepping For Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma is prepping for her next project Chakda Xpress and how. The actress, on Friday, shared a clipping from her prep session. In the video, Anushka can be seen practicing in the field and she can also be seen doing some workout routines. Sharing the video, she captioned it: "Get-Sweat-Go! Chakda Xpress prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days." The film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, in which Anushka Sharma plays the titular role. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Last month, the actress teased her Instafam by sharing glimpses from her prep session and she wrote: "Grip by grip." She added the hashtags #prep and #ChakdaXpress to her post.

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma announced her association with the project by sharing this teaser. She captioned the post: "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket."

Chakda Xpress is Anushka Sharma's first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok. Last year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.