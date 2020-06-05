Anil Kapoor, 63, Shares The Secrets Of His Fitness Regime

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

At the age of 63, Anil Kapoor is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there's absolutely no denying that. On Friday, the actor shared pictures from his home work out session on Instagram, along with a detailed note about his fitness regime. Anil Kapoor talked about how the lockdown brought out best in him, on the fitness front and wrote: "I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them.

In his post, Anil Kapoor wrote about the importance of "unwinding" and revealed that he takes a day off from his high-intensity workout sessions. He wrote: "It's not all about being locked in the dungeon of my gym, hitting reps after reps day after day. We must take time to let the body rest. When we hit weights we create stress on the body on the muscles from that forced stress the muscle rebuilds itself making it stronger. Rest days are important that's why I take one whole day off. A day when I relax and enjoy the fruits of a disciplined week. On that day I do all the important things that help me unwind."

The Bollywood veteran signed off the post, saying, "For we cannot forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round. It's a perfect balance of faith, patience and perseverance."

Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor's 33-year-old daughter and Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of him working out at home. She captioned the post: "Ugh! Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance. #hes63 #proudofhim #stillgonnanaptho."

Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.