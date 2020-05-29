Anil Kapoor Learnt To Take Timer Selfies. Son-In-Law Anand Ahuja's Reaction Is Priceless

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor seems to be learning new things in coronavirus lockdown. The 63-year-old actor just gave his Instafam a glimpse of how he is "upping" his "selfie game" and it is just too good. Anil Kapoor learnt to take timer selfies and shared his first one on his Instagram profile. "Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks! Just took my first timer selfies! I think now I'll be taking a lot more after this," wrote Anil Kapoor. He also added the hashtags "learning every day" and "upping my selfie game" to his post. However, his son-in-law's Anand Ahuja's comment on his picture has our hearts. Reacting to the picture, Anand wrote, "Where is the old dog? All I see is a young," and added a tiger emoticon. Take a look at Anil Kapoor's "first timer selfie" here:

Within minutes, Anil Kapoor's post was flooded with comments from his friends and family. Reacting to the picture, Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor wrote, "I see you've discovered the self-timer," while Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoticon. Take a look:

Screenshot of the comments on Anil Kapoors post.

Anil Kapoor's throwback game is also getting stronger in lockdown. A few days ago, Anil Kapoor celebrated "34 years of" his 1987 film Mr India with a clip from the film. "Mr India was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey I became obsessed with every detail. From the time I heard the tune of Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai I could only imagine Kishore Da's voice singing it," read an excerpt from his post. Take a look:

Anil Kapoor, star of films such as Tezaab, Beta, Meri Jung, Karma, Janbaaz and Virasat, was last seen in the 2020 action thriller Malang. He has Karan Johar's period drama Takht to look forward to.