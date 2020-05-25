33 Years Of Mr India: Anil Kapoor Reveals How He Got Kishore Kumar To Sing For Him

Anil Kapoor in a still from Mr India. (courtesy anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor's 1987 film Mr India clocked 33 years on Monday. Reminiscing his "journey" of Mr India, Anil Kapoor shared the music video clip of from the film on his Instagram profile. Accompanying the video clip, he also wrote an elaborate post, an excerpt of which read, "34 Years of Mr India. Mr India was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey, I became obsessed with every detail." Referring to a professional clash that took place between singer Kishore Kumar and music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal at that time, Anil Kapoor further added, "From the time I heard the tune of Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai, I could only imagine Kishore Da's voice singing it. At that time, Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal did not want to work together. It took months to even get in touch with Kishore da. When I finally did, I went to Kishore Kumar's residence and mediated their patch up...the end result was this beautiful melody which is so uplifting during these tough times." Anil Kapoor wrapped his post saying, "Today is 33 years since the release of Mr India and its message is still as important, if not more so. Be kind to each other, do the right thing; life may get tough, but in the end, good will prevail." Read his post here:

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India traced the life of a street violinist Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, who came across a device which can make the user invisible. Arun Verma, in the later part of the movie, became a vigilante with the help of the device and combatted Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri, whose villainous intentions included conquering India. The film also starred Sridevi in a leading role.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, Mr India is still considered one of the cult films of the Indian cinema. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film was the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1987.