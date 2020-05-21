For This Anniversary 'Crime,' Anil Kapoor Is Now Doing The Time

Anil Kapoor in a still from his video (courtesy AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 36th anniversary on May 19 with lots of cake, balloons and flowers, sent as greetings from their loved ones. On Thursday evening, Anil Kapoor made an ROFL confession on Twitter about "committing" a "crime" and honestly, we don't blame him for it. The 63-year-old actor, who often sets major fitness goals with his work-out videos, shared one more on Twitter, showing how he's paying for the "crime", the "crime" being finishing all the cakes that arrived on his anniversary. "I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes. Now, I must do the time and burn off those calories," wrote Anil Kapoor along with a video of him sweating it out on an excer-cycle at the in-house gym.

I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes ...

now I must do the time and burn off those calories! pic.twitter.com/5YsCP8bnnp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

On the day of their anniversary, Anil and Sunita exchanged adorable greetings on Instagram, sharing anecdotes from their "36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating," as said by their daughter Rhea Kapoor. "We got married on 19th May, against all odds... I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day," read an excerpt from Anil Kapoor's post.

Back to Anil Kapoor's work-out regime. The Malang actor often shares inspirational thoughts about fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. "Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers," he wrote in a must-read post.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in crime thriller Malang. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming period piece Takht.