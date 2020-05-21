For This Anniversary 'Crime,' Anil Kapoor Is Now Doing The Time

Highlights
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 36th anniversary on May 19 with lots of cake, balloons and flowers, sent as greetings from their loved ones. On Thursday evening, Anil Kapoor made an ROFL confession on Twitter about "committing" a "crime" and honestly, we don't blame him for it. The 63-year-old actor, who often sets major fitness goals with his work-out videos, shared one more on Twitter, showing how he's paying for the "crime", the "crime" being finishing all the cakes that arrived on his anniversary. "I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes. Now, I must do the time and burn off those calories," wrote Anil Kapoor along with a video of him sweating it out on an excer-cycle at the in-house gym.
On the day of their anniversary, Anil and Sunita exchanged adorable greetings on Instagram, sharing anecdotes from their "36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating," as said by their daughter Rhea Kapoor. "We got married on 19th May, against all odds... I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day," read an excerpt from Anil Kapoor's post.
How 19th May became the best day of our lives! I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife... our wedding had been delayed a lot because I wanted to be sure that I could take care of her in the way she deserved and give her everything she could ever dream of...in the very least, I needed to be able to afford to buy a house and hire a cook!! I just wanted to be worthy of her... We got married on 19th May, against all odds....I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I'm so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career... I won't say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita... @kapoor.sunita
Back to Anil Kapoor's work-out regime. The Malang actor often shares inspirational thoughts about fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. "Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers," he wrote in a must-read post.
Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days I would rather hide another hour under the covers . But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That's why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive. The long-term solution to fighting microbes like Covid-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one...Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off . But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling , move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way , remove what clouds of doubt have come over me . If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right . So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve. #mondaymotivation
I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. 📸 @marcyogimead
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in crime thriller Malang. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming period piece Takht.