Anil Kapoor's 'Monday Motivation' Post Serves The Much-Needed Dose Of Positivity

Anil Kapoor, 63, never fails to inspire his fans. Be it through his fitness posts or simply sharing his ideas on mental strength. His latest Instagram entry is an amalgamation of both. In a "Monday Motivation" post, the actor shared multiple pictures along with an extensive caption. He wrote: "Some mornings are tougher than others. Some days, I would rather hide another hour under the covers. But my work out, my fitness regime will still be waiting when I do roll back the covers. That's why our mind plays such an important part in any health drive. The long-term solution to fighting microbes like COVID-19 is not complete isolation or endless disinfecting, but building immunity of the body and mind to fight any such external aggravators, because this is not the first or the last one."
Later in his post, Anil Kapoor asked his fans to begin their days by "flexing their will power" and added, "Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex, no brain six packs to show off. But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling, move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way , remove what clouds of doubt have come over me. If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right. So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve."
Here are some more inspirational posts shared by Anil Kapoor earlier:
I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. @marcyogimead
On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.