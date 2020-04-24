Anil Kapoor, 63, Is Busy Working Out, While Rhea 'Googles Biryani Recipes'

Rhea Kapoor shared this image of her father. (courtesy rheakapoor)

Anil Kapoor is an inspiration in every sense. The 63-year-old actor has been working out really hard during lockdown. Enough to give his 33-year-old daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor major complex. On Friday, Rhea posted a set of pictures of her father and Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who has been diligently working out at his home. Meanwhile, Rhea has been "googling biryani recipes." Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rhea wrote: "Ugh! Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance. #hes63 #proudofhim #stillgonnanaptho."

Anil Kapoor's Instagram timeline is replete with posts pertaining to fitness. Earlier this month, the actor posted pictures from his workout session and wrote: "State of mind. #FitnessFriday #StayHomeStayFit #SweatItOut #LockdownSpiritsUp."

Here's a similar post from Anil Kapoor's fitness diaries. "You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp," he wrote. Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.

Ail Kapoor met designer Sunita Kapoor on the sets of the 1984 film Meri Jung and they got married the same year. Sonam Kapoor, the couple's eldest child, is a renowned Bollywood actress while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child, Harshvardhan Kapoor, is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.