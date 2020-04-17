Sonam Kapoor's Veeres, In One Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor with her girl gang. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi, along with her husband and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja, shared a stunning throwback picture of herself along with her girl gang. The picture features the Neerja actress with her sister Rhea Kapoor, designer Masaba Gupta, designer Pernia Qureshi, Ralph and Russo's creative director Tamara Ralph, entrepreneur Samyukta Nair, author Pooja Dhingra, designer Shehla Khan and photographer Karishma Karamchandani. The caption on her post read: "Miss my girlies." The picture appears to be from Sonam's mehndi festivities. Everyone except Masaba Gupta, can be seen wearing white outfits.

On Thursday, Sonam shared a throwback picture of herself along with her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Mohit and Akshay Marwah. She captioned the post: "I miss you all." Check out the super cute picture here:

A few weeks ago, she posted a throwback picture with her dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea and wrote: "Miss you Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," Anil Kapoor, in the comment section wrote: "Miss you and Anand too." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned from London in March and have been in quarantine ever since.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.