Sonam Kapoor Intends To Spend All Her Money On This Food Item After Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor spoke for almost every foodie out there, when she said that she wishes to spend all her money on chaat, after the lockdown ends. The Neerja actress shared a still from her 2010 film Aisha on her Instagram story and she accompanied it with one helluva caption. She wrote, "Pani puri, I am coming for you. Me: Spending all my money on chaat after lockdown." Sonam Kapoor is currently in New Delhi along with her husband Anand Ahuja.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a 21-day lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 25, this year. Keeping into consideration, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Sonam Kapoor, who often misses her family in Mumbai, shares throwback pictures along with them. A few days ago, Sonam shared a throwback picture from her good old childhood days. In the throwback picture, Sonam, Rhea and Anil Kapoor could be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits. "Miss you Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," she captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor has actively been sharing posts on the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. Here are some of the posts shared by Sonam:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.