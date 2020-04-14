Sonam Kapoor Intends To Spend All Her Money On This Food Item After Lockdown

Highlights
- Sonam is currently in New Delhi along with her husband Anand Ahuja
- "Pani puri, I am coming for you," wrote Sonam
- "Spending all my money on chaat after lockdown," she added
Sonam Kapoor spoke for almost every foodie out there, when she said that she wishes to spend all her money on chaat, after the lockdown ends. The Neerja actress shared a still from her 2010 film Aisha on her Instagram story and she accompanied it with one helluva caption. She wrote, "Pani puri, I am coming for you. Me: Spending all my money on chaat after lockdown." Sonam Kapoor is currently in New Delhi along with her husband Anand Ahuja.
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story here:
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a 21-day lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 25, this year. Keeping into consideration, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown has been extended till May 3.
Sonam Kapoor, who often misses her family in Mumbai, shares throwback pictures along with them. A few days ago, Sonam shared a throwback picture from her good old childhood days. In the throwback picture, Sonam, Rhea and Anil Kapoor could be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits. "Miss you Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," she captioned the post.
ICYMI, check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:
Sonam Kapoor has actively been sharing posts on the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. Here are some of the posts shared by Sonam:
Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty. Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt . Bathe as soon as you come home and don't sit anywhere before you do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them Clean all metal surfaces Don't smoke Hands should be washed several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c doses. Pets don't spread the virus, so stop abandoning them or killing them. Don't eat cold things. Attack a sore throat immediately. Apparently the virus lives in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs.
Namaskar Corona Virus ke chalte meri aap sabse appeal hai ki apne tatha doorso ke bachav ke liye kuch cheeze ka dhyaan rakhe. Jab tak bahut aavashyak na ho, tabh tak train se gair zaroori yaatraayein na kare. Railway station aur platform par jaha aadhik bheedh hoti hai waha infection phailne ka khatra bhi aadhik hota hai. Isliye apni tatha doosro ki suraksha ke liye in sthaano par jaane se Bachein, tatha apni train yaatraaon ko postpone kar de. Aap jaha bhi hai wahi rahiye. Aapka yeh kadam corona ko phailne se rokne mein sahayak hoga. @PiyushGoyalOfficial @PMOindia
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.