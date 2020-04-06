Sonam Kapoor Vs Twitter Over 'Morons Decided To Burst Firecrakers' Tweet

Highlights
On Monday morning, actress Sonam Kapoor found a permanent spot on the trends' list on Twitter following her tweet on fire-crackers. The 34-year-old actress is currently staying in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja during the lockdown. After people burst firecrackers on Sunday as a sign of participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights and lighting diyas and lamps instead, an angry Sonam tweeted: "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. The dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused." In another tweet, she added: "There was complete peace and quiet, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight."
People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
Following her tweets, Sonam was called out on Twitter for bursting crackers during her wedding festivities in May 2018. Netizens dug out old photos and videos of Anil Kapoor bursting crackers outside their Mumbai residence with Sonam standing by. "Aww... So much concern for animals! What happened during the video below?" read a tweet while another added: "You are confused. That's normal for you."
Awww...So much concern for animals..!! What happened during the video below? pic.twitter.com/AmpprQ8oX2— Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) April 5, 2020
You are Confused. Thats Normal for you— Rosy (@rose_k01) April 5, 2020
Sonam, who deals with trolls like a boss, responded to one such comment and wrote: "I'm so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything." She also borrowed a quote from Mark Twain to make her point: "Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience."
I'm so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything. https://t.co/lgedwh7Adt— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020
Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020
Mark Twain
Sonam Kapoor often finds herself in the midst of a Twitter controversy. Last month, netizens attacked her with rude tweets after she tweeted in support of singer Kanika Kapoor. Sonam defended the Baby Doll singer after she was criticised for not going into self quarantine and attending social parties instead.
Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020
Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty. Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt . Bathe as soon as you come home and don't sit anywhere before you do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them Clean all metal surfaces Don't smoke Hands should be washed several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c doses. Pets don't spread the virus, so stop abandoning them or killing them. Don't eat cold things. Attack a sore throat immediately. Apparently the virus lives in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been staying in their Delhi residence since they returned from London last month. They were in quarantine for over two weeks, after which a lockdown was imposed. India is currently in the second week of a 21-day lockdown. Over 3,570 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India.