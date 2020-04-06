Sonam Kapoor Vs Twitter Over 'Morons Decided To Burst Firecrakers' Tweet

Sonam shared this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights "You are confused. That's normal for you," Sonam was told

Netizens dug out old pics of Anil Kapoor bursting crackers

"There is a time and place for everything," she responded

On Monday morning, actress Sonam Kapoor found a permanent spot on the trends' list on Twitter following her tweet on fire-crackers. The 34-year-old actress is currently staying in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja during the lockdown. After people burst firecrackers on Sunday as a sign of participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights and lighting diyas and lamps instead, an angry Sonam tweeted: "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. The dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused." In another tweet, she added: "There was complete peace and quiet, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight."

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Following her tweets, Sonam was called out on Twitter for bursting crackers during her wedding festivities in May 2018. Netizens dug out old photos and videos of Anil Kapoor bursting crackers outside their Mumbai residence with Sonam standing by. "Aww... So much concern for animals! What happened during the video below?" read a tweet while another added: "You are confused. That's normal for you."

Awww...So much concern for animals..!! What happened during the video below? pic.twitter.com/AmpprQ8oX2 — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) April 5, 2020

You are Confused. Thats Normal for you — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 5, 2020

Sonam, who deals with trolls like a boss, responded to one such comment and wrote: "I'm so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything." She also borrowed a quote from Mark Twain to make her point: "Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience."

I'm so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything. https://t.co/lgedwh7Adt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.

Mark Twain — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Sonam Kapoor often finds herself in the midst of a Twitter controversy. Last month, netizens attacked her with rude tweets after she tweeted in support of singer Kanika Kapoor. Sonam defended the Baby Doll singer after she was criticised for not going into self quarantine and attending social parties instead.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Here's how Sonam responded:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been staying in their Delhi residence since they returned from London last month. They were in quarantine for over two weeks, after which a lockdown was imposed. India is currently in the second week of a 21-day lockdown. Over 3,570 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India.