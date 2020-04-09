Sonam Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Raanjhanaa Co-Star Swara Bhasker: 'Never Stop Being You'

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for her dearest friend Swara Bhasker, 32 today, is pure friendship goals. The actress, who shares a great bond with her Raanjhanaa co-star, posted two throwback pictures from her wedding album and accompanied them with a lovely note, in which she wrote: "Happiest birthday, Swaru! Your courage and spunk are so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can't wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you, behen!" The first picture featuring Sonam and Swara happens to be from the former's mehandi ceremony while the second photo is from Sonam's wedding day and it also features her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for Swara here:

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have co-starred in a couple of films. They first shared screen space in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, which also featured Dhanush. They went on to work together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

On the work front, Sawara Bhasker made her acting debut with the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. Her break out film was Tanu Weds Manu, in which she played the role of Kangana Ranaut's friend Payal. Apart from the aforementioned films, she has featured in Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali Of Aarah. She has also starred in several web-series, including It's Not That Simple, Rasbhari and Flesh.

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, made her debut in Bollywood with Saawariya in 2007. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor.