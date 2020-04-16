Sonam And Arjun Kapoor Share Throwback Pics With Cousins. Can't Decide Which Is Cuter

"When all this is over, I suggest we recreate this image all over again," wrote Arjun

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights

  • "I miss you all," wrote Sonam
  • "Sonam with her 3 musketeers," wrote Arjun
  • Sonam is currently in New Delhi
New Delhi:

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were missing their cousins Mohit and Akshay Marwah, so they shared their favourite memories in the form of throwback pictures, on their respective Instagram profiles. The similarity - both the pictures are equally adorable. Sonam, who is currently in New Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja, shared the picture and she captioned it: "I miss you all." Arjun replied in the comments section: "Miss you too Sonam. Sonam and her 3 musketeers." Meanwhile, the caption on Arjun's post read: "When all this is over, I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ?"

Here's what Sonam Kapoor posted:

I miss you all..

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018.

