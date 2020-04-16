Arjun Kapoor Wore These Pants After A Month And His Reaction Was Epic

Arjun Kapoor shared this story (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor summed up our quarantine feels pretty effortlessly in his Instagram story. Arjun, just like all of us, is also living the pyjama life in lockdown. He gave pyjamas and shorts a break recently when he slipped into a pair of denims. He had to, had to share his ecstatic feeling with his Instafam and that's exactly what he did in his Instagram story. Sharing a selfie in a pair of long-forgotten denims, Arjun Kapoor described the feeling in one word: "Haila!" For the uninitiated, that's a rather filmy expression for just feeling cheerful. "Haila! Jeans pant after a month," wrote Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor's expression says it all.

What's keeping Arjun Kapoor busy in the lockdown is working out, playing with his pet dog max, enjoying desserts prepared by girlfriend Malaika Arora and commenting on her posts. Arjun recently shared a glimpse of the dessert on his Instagram story with just two elements to describe it - he wrote her and added a heart emoji to the photo.

On a recent photo of Malaika, Arjun left and ROFL comment. "Wondering what to do next... can't sit still," Malaika captioned one of her photos when Arjun commented: "Thinking where to sleep next." LOL.

Arjun also intervened in a collage posted by Malaika in which she and her BFFs were in snooze modes with the caption: "Friends that nap together, stay forever." Arjun dropped in to post this comment: "But you are smiling in your nap also! Wah!"

India is currently in lockdown mode till May 3 to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.