Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Story About Malaika Arora Is Just Too Sweet, Literally

Arjun Kapoor, who once said that he suffers from 'hangriness' (angry when hungry), shared a glimpse of his romantic diaries with Malaika Arora amid the lockdown. Malaika Arora, who is a bona-fide chef, put on the baker's hat recently to whip up some sweet delicacies in her kitchen and looks like Arjun also got to try it and guess what? He loved it! The Panipat actor shared a glimpse of the dessert on his Instagram story with just two elements to describe it - he wrote her and added a heart emoji to the photo. It looks delicious indeed! Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story here:

Arjun and Malaika may not have been posting photos together but the couple are surely setting major PDA goals on social media. On a recent photo of Malaika, Arjun left and ROFL comment. "Wondering what to do next... can't sit still," Malaika captioned one of her photos when Arjun commented: "Thinking where to sleep next." LOL.

Sleep se yaad aya... Malaika had posted a collage of she and her BFFs in snooze modes with the caption: "Friends that nap together, stay forever." Arjun dropped in to post this comment: "But you are smiling in your nap also! Wah!"

Meanwhile, here's what has been cooking in Malaika Arora's kitchen during the lockdown. "I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'," Malaika wrote for a cooking video.

India is currently in its final days of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected over 9,150 in the country.