'You Know I Smile In My Sleep': Glimpse Of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's PDA On Instagram

Highlights
- Malaika shared a pic of her sleeping on Instagram
- "But you are smiling in your nap also," Arjun commented
- "But you know I smile in my sleep," Malaika responded
Arjun Kapoor, who is spending his quarantine days by commenting on Instagram posts of his friends, dropped an ROFL on girlfriend Malaika Arora's Instagram. On Tuesday afternoon, Malaika shared a collage of sleeping photos of she and her besties (Kareena Kapoor included but more on that later) on Instagram and captioned it: "Friends that nap together, stay forever." In the photo, the sleeping Malaika sports a subtle smile on her face, which did not go unnoticed by Arjun Kapoor, who had to had to share the observation.
"But you know I smile in my sleep," Malaika responded in the comments section with the smirk smiley. Here's a look at Malaika and Arjun's PDA on Instagram:
Meanwhile, Malaika's photo comprises glimpses of her sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt in their snooze modes.
Malaika and Arjun may not post a lot of photos with each other on Instagram but there's no end to their PDA on social media. On Janta Curfew, the couple were spotted clapping together from the balcony to cheer for Covid-19 fighters. Here's how they are spending their quarantine - Malaika is busy with yoga and cooking while Arjun's pet dog Maximus is keeping him occupied and some major work-out at his home gym.
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
Bollywood's new couple on the block, Arjun and Malaika always send the paparazzi into a tizzy with their appearances together.