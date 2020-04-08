'Mask Must Hai': Arjun Kapoor Urges 'Mumbaikars' To 'Follow The New Rule'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram

He urged people to "follow the new rule"

Arjun was last seen in 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor, on Wednesday, urged "Mumbaikars" to "understand and follow the new rule" of wearing the face mask to protect themselves from falling prey to the coronavirus. The Ishaqzaade actor dropped a picture of himself on his Instagram profile where he can seen wearing a mask and posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote about "the new normal" in a pun-intended caption which says, "The new normal. Mask must hai kyunki mask mast hai (mask is a must because mask is nice). Mumbaikars, we must understand and follow the new rule." He also tagged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Chief Minister's Office of Maharashtra in his post. Take a look:

Arjun, who has been actively spreading awareness on the importance of staying home at this time of coronavirus outbreak, on his Instagram profile, shared a video on Thursday celebrating four years of his film Ki And Ka with a message for his Instafam. Sharing a video of himself, Arjun Kapoor asked people to help each other, especially the "Kas" to help their "Kis" with the household chores. Arjun, 34, also asked his fans to share with him the videos and pictures of them doing household chores.

A few days back, Arjun shared this video where he urged people to stay indoors and take the situation seriously. An excerpt from his post read, "The country is shut till April 14 now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown and curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander and not take the situation seriously."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor pledged his donation to the relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a few days ago. An excerpt from his pledge read, "India is in the midst of a crisis and as responsible citizens we need to do our bit for our fellow brothers and sisters in need. I'm trying my best to help as many people possible."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2019 period drama Panipat. His upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra got postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet.