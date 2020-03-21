Twinkle Khanna, Arjun Kapoor And Others Bust A Coronavirus Myth: 'A Cuddle A Day Keeps The Vet Away'

Twinkle Khanna shared this image (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna gave us the most paw-dorable mantra for the day - "A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away." On Friday, the author of Mrs Funnybones shared an adorable picture of herself and her pet dog, on Instagram. Making a reference to the "dubious sources of information" which says that dogs can get coronavirus, she made an appeal to everyone to not abandon their pets based on such "misleading posters". Twinkle, 46, shared a snippet of her home diaries featuring her cute pet and wrote, "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on Covid-19. Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle away." This is the post which is making the internet go 'aww' at it.

Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a lovely picture on his Instagram profile featuring himself with a dog. The Gunday actor, who can be seen posing with a bicycle, shared the picture and busted a coronavirus myth. Making an appeal to his Instafam to stop leaving pets stranded, the 34-year-old actor wrote, "Day Afternoon. Animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus, so be kind, be decent, be human & stop leaving them stranded at a time like this," Reacting to his post, Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora dropped a namaskar emoticon on his post. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon posted a set of pictures treating her Instafam to the glimpses of her "Pawsome moments" at home with her pet dog. Sharing the snippet of her cuddles with her pet, the Panipat actress wrote, "Pawsome moments. Always a cuddle person, Disco. P.S. Pets can't carry or contain the Covid-19 virus! So stay calm, give them love and spend some time with your pawsome munchkins!"

Mini Mathur, on Saturday, shared a set of pictures featuring her pet dog. Mini wrote, "Animals do not carry or transmit COVID-19. Get that straight. Human beings do. As a pet owner and animal lover it's disturbing to see people abandoning their pets thinking they are possible carriers of the disease." The 44-year-old actress also explained the dos and don'ts to be followed in taking care of animals, in this time of crisis. She wrote, "Be careful and wash their paws after a walk but abandoning them so you don't have to walk them is like walking out on a child coz it's extra work. Cuddle them. Feed the ones you don't know. They aren't to blame for this mess."

Mumbai is currently facing a lockdown as Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in India. Over 250 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India.