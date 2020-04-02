Arjun Kapoor's Ki And Ka-Themed PSA Gets A Kareena Kapoor Twist

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor celebrated four years of his film Ki And Ka with a message for his Instafam. Sharing a video of himself on Instagram, on Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor asked people to help each other, especially the "Kas" to help their "Kis" with the household chores. Referring to the 2016 romantic comedy, which showcased the story of Kia - an ambitious woman, who got married to Kabir - a man who prefers to be a house husband, Arjun wrote, "Hey, I hope all Ki and Kas are at home staying safe and washing their hands often. I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home." Arjun, 34, also asked his fans to share with him the videos and pictures of them doing household chores.

But what stole the cake was the comment by Kareena who played the role of Kia to Arjun's Kabir in Ki And Ka. Reacting to Arjun's post, Kareena wrote, "First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow," to which Arjun replied, "Kareena Kapoor, waah, done deal." In another comment, Manish Malhotra, who worked as a designer in Ki And Ka, fondly remembered his association with Arjun and Kareena and wrote, "It was fun working in the film with you and Bebo and it was a good film and successful too."

Arjun, who has been actively spreading awareness on the importance of staying home at this time of coronavirus outbreak, shared a video a few days back, where he urged people to stay indoors and take the situation seriously. An excerpt from his post read, "The country is shut till April 14 now. Maybe not completely but a part of this lockdown and curfew is because of the lack of discipline of a certain few who dared to wander and not take the situation seriously."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2019 period drama Panipat. His upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra got postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet.