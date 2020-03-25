'I Wish I Had You At Home': Arjun Kapoor On Mom Mona's Death Anniversary

Highlights
Arjun Kpoor, on Wednesday, shared this adorable throwback picture on his Instagram profile. In the picture, Arjun and sister Anshula can be seen laughing with each other as their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor joins in. Mona can be seen sitted on a chair with a book in her hand as she smiles with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote a heartfelt caption marking the eighth year of mother Mona Sourie Kapoor's death. Arjun, who is currently in home quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak, wrote, "I wish I could be at home like this today. Would have felt safe and maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile." Referring to Mona's death in 2012, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, "It's been 8 years today since you left us Mom. The world has come to a standstill now but mine and Anshula Kapoor's world was shattered when u left forget standing still." Arjun wrapped the post with a hint of regret of not being able to spend enough time with his mother. The 34-year-old actor wrote, "Right now in this moment, I wish I had you at home. I would have spent so much time with you that I couldn't when I was trying to lose weight, do my acting classes and when I was away shooting Ishaqzaade during your chemotherapy. I would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken you for granted. I love u Maa, I miss u Maa. I miss having your name show up on my phone to check up on me. I just hope wherever you are, you are happy and watching over your two brats."
Within minutes of posting, Karisma Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons on Arjun's post.
A few weeks ago, Arjun shared this adorable collage of himself and his mother on Instagram and wrote, "Same to same".
In November last year, Arjun Kapoor made us cry with a hand-written letter he found, which he had written to his mom when 12 years old. Arjun accompanied his post with a lengthy caption, an excerpt from which read: "I miss her love, I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair and it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost and helpless... I'm just writing this as a son and nothing more."
On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in the 2019 period drama Panipat. His upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra got postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet.