Arjun And Anshula Kapoor Have Been “Isolating Together Since 1990.” Here’s Proof

Arjun Kapoor shared a super cute throwback picture along with his little sister Anshula Kapoor on his Instagram profile. In the adorable photograph, little Anshula can be seen sitting pretty in Arjun's lap. The actor captioned the post: "Isolating together since 1990. (Yes, that's a car painted on my cupboard just don't ask why)." He accompanied the posts with the hashtags #selfisolation #quarantineandchill and #partnerincrime. Arjun's uncle (Boney Kapoor's brother) Sanjay Kapoor wrote in the comments section: "That's because you loved cars even your bed was a car."

Last week, Arjun posted a throwback picture from his childhood days, which also featured his mother Mona Shourie and sister Anshula. An excerpt from his post read, "I wish I could be at home like this today. I would have felt safe and maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It's been 8 years today since you left us Mom. The world has come to a standstill now but mine and Anshula's world was shattered when u left. Right now in this moment, I wish I had you at home."

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra.