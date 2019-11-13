'Nothing Else Matters To Me In The World': Arjun Kapoor Congratulates Sister Anshula On Her 'First Award'

Arjun Kapoor with Anshula Kapoor. (Image courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared a video on Wednesday The video features his sister Anshula Kapoor "She won her first award... Life is good," wrote Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor won the MOM Woman For Tech Award at the MTV-IWM Digital Awards on Tuesday and the actor couldn't be more proud. Anshula Kapoor was awarded for her initiative - an online fundraising platform called Fankind. Making the moment extra special for his sister, Arjun Kapoor shared a special video for her on Instagram, in which he can be heard asking her, "How does it feel winning your first award, Anshula? An award that give you wings." Sharing the post, he accompanied it with a heartfelt note, which he made extra special by mentioning his late mother Mona Shourie in it.

Arjun Kapoor captioned his post: "She won her first award... Life is good... Nothing else matters to me in the world! PS - The award has the word 'MOM' on it and makes it more special because she's watching over you Ansh and that's bigger than any achievement of mine... Love you, Anshula. Keep working hard on Fankind." Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post:

Arjun Kapoor frequently expresses love and support for Anshula through his sweet posts on social media. In August, when Anshula Kapoor launched her fundraising platform, Arjun Kapoor shared an appreciation post for her and wrote: "And it's finally here! So proud of you ,Anshula Kapoor... You continue to inspire me in every day of my life."

Aaaand it's finally here !! So proud of you @anshulakapoor.. You continue to inspire me in every day of my life !! Website : https://t.co/KPEHx1mMaBpic.twitter.com/Gdur2TaJLC — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 1, 2019

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. His upcoming film is Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, in which he will share screen space with Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl and Padmini Kolhapure. The film is slated to release on December 6.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.