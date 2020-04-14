Arjun Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's 'Paw-Some' Moments With Their Pets Are Winning The Internet

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

In coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars, confined to their homes are spending quality time with their pet pooches. Arjun Kapoor, who keeps sharing adorable videos featuring his puppy Max, just dropped another adorable video and we can't get enough of it. The Panipat actor shared a video collage featuring the "godfather" Max where Max can be seen doing various antics, from staring at the camera to trying to take a dive inside his bed. In the video, Arjun can be seen saying, "Max, he is just 4 years old, but he is the godfather of our house. He treats me and Anshula as his pets." In the later part of the video, Arjun made an appeal to the pet owners to not abandon their parents, at the time of this coronavirus pandemic. "Please don't give up on your pets, because they never give up on us," said Arjun. Sharing the adorable video, Arjun wrote, "A humble appeal to all the pet parents." Take a look:

Arjun's Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon also added to her pet diaries on Tuesday. The Dilwale actress shared an adorable video featuring her pets where she can be seen spending quality time with them. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Morning licks & love! Pawsome morning everyone! I Woof You too!" Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the 2019 epic drama Panipat. His upcoming release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar featuring Parineeti Chopra got postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak. A new release date is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat where she shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's film Mimi.