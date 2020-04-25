'Nothing Is Beyond Us': Anil Kapoor's Simple Bodybuilding Advice

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor )

Anil Kapoor shared a fitness-special post on Saturday, not to "show off" his physique but to pass on "simple advice" on body building. The actor shared a couple of post-workout pictures of himself, as well as, photos featuring him exercising in his house. In his post, Anil Kapoor talked about many things related to body building, including the use of supplements and utilizing the lockdown time to "build immunity and flexibility." His started his post like this: "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up but to pass some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages, we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process."

The actor added that it was hard for him previously to focus properly on his body because of many factors, including "filming requirements, endorsements and social obligations" but now he is using the lockdown time to "rebuild" his body. "My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do," he added.

Anil Kapoor signed off his post with this message: "Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again."

Reacting to Anil Kapoor's post, his son-in-law Anand Ahuja, actress Shilpa Shetty and filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Farah Khan dropped comments. Take a look:

On Friday, Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea shared the actor's post-workout videos and hilariously wrote: "Ugh. Parents. Always throwing their biceps in your face, am I right? Meanwhile, I am googling biryani recipes. And that, my friends, is what we call balance."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.