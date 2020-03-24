Nothing Can Stop Anil Kapoor From Working Out During Coronavirus Lockdown

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a post on Tuesday

He posted a workout video of himself

"Let's keep moving," he wrote

The Coronavirus lockdown has led to the temporary shutdown of gyms in Mumbai but that did not stop Anil Kapoor from working out. However, there's a reason why the actor can't "escape" from his workout sessions - it's because his trainer Marc Mead is staying with him during his self quarantine phase. On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself exercising at home and wrote: "Let's keep moving (indoors)! There's no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc Mead is staying with me!" The actor accompanied his caption with hashtags such as #QuarantineandWorkout and #StayHomeStayFit. In the clip, Anil Kapoor can be seen cycling on a stationary bike.

Check out his post here:

Reacting to Anil Kapoor's post, his son-in-law Anand Ahuja commented: "Getting toned" while director Mohit Suri, with whom the actor has worked in Malang, wrote: "My hero, nothing stops him."

Anil Kapoor, who is a fitness enthusiast, often shares his workout videos and pictures on his social media profile. Earlier this month, he posted a clip of him prepping for his upcoming film Takht. "Takht prep mode on!" he wrote. Take a look:

Before that, he gave his fans a glimpse of his "Funday" by sharing a video of himself exercising on a stationary bike. "Sunday ho ya Monday... Yehi apna Funday. #workoutmodeon #mondaymotivation," he wrote.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. Takht has an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.