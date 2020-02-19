Malang Box Office Collection Day 12: Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Malang Box Office Collection: Aditya Roy Kapur shared this image (Image courtesy: adityaroykapur)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's latest movie Malang cross Rs 50 crore in the second week, as reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 1.49 crore on Tuesday taking the total collection of the film to Rs 50.69 crore. Sharing the performance report of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Malang hits Rs 50 cr... Third film to cross Rs 50 cr mark in 2020, after Tanhaji [nearing Rs 275 cr] and Street Dancer 3D [nearing Rs 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: 50.69 crore India business."

#Malang hits 50 cr... Third film to cross 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri is a crime thriller featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as serial killers, while Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu play cops.

Celebrating the success of the film, the stars and the director posted pictures of their get-together on their Instagram profile.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2 stars (out of 5) to Malang and wrote: " The lead actors - Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani - cannot be faulted because they give it all they have, which, unfortunately, isn't all that much considering the holes they have to plug. A guy with a ripped body and a girl who sizzles cannot prevent Malang from fizzling out and ending up in a situation where the cynical policeman is compelled to put a lid on the case and move on."

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Krishan Kumar.