Malang Box Office Collection Day 6: Aditya Roy Kapur's Film 'Maintains Firm Grip,' Collects Rs 36 Crore

Malang Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Aditya Roy Kapur's new film Malang "maintains firm grip" at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday, thus taking the overall collection to Rs 33.45 crore. In the coming week, Malang will face competition from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film Love Aaj Kal. Sharing the performance report of the film on social media, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Malang maintains a firm grip on Day 6... Eyes a healthy score in Week 1... Much depends on its performance in Week 2 since it faces a new opponent [Love Aaj Kal]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr, Sun 9.76 cr, Mon 4.04 cr, Tue 3.80 cr, Wed 3.25 cr. Total: Rs 36.45 cr. India business."

Take a look at the box office performance of Malang:

Malang is a crime thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as serial killers while Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play cops.

Earlier, talking about his character in the film, Anil Kapoor told news agency IANS that "it's a pretty dark role" and added: "I wanted to be little more fun and watchable also. It's a commercial film. I have tried to make it as interesting as I could."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The two characters played by Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are far more intriguing than the young lovers whose sole aim in life is to untangle the knots on a dhaaga around the heroine's wrist - each knot denoting an inhibition that she must shed."

Malang is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Krishan Kumar.