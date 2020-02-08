Malang Box Office Collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapur's Film Gets 'Decent' Opening Of Rs 6 Crore

Malang Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Malang, director Mohit Suri's thriller crime starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avram, got a "decent" opening at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film scored a total of Rs 6. 71 crore on its first day, stated Mr Adarsh in his report, adding that Malang "needs to show more than normal jump" on the second day. Sharing the performance report of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 business... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though business in #Delhi will be limited... Fri Rs 6.71 cr. #India business."

#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should've grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri Rs 6.71 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2020

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared the opening day collections of Aditya Roy Kapur's films from 2013 to 2020. Malang topped the list, followed by Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu and others.

Malang opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday and in his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five. He wrote: "The film has style aplenty, but the core of the plot is built on devices that resemble facile contrivances rather than believable twists. As a result, despite the vim and vigour of the making, Malang is never more than middling."

Co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar, Malang features Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur as serial killers and Anil Kapoor as a cop.