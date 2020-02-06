Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang Fam-Jam. Disha Patani Attended, Anil Kapoor Didn't

Aditya Roy Kapur and his brothers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur with their wives

Highlights A special screening of 'Malang' was held in Mumbai on Wednesday

Disha Patani, who features in a pivotal role, was at the venue

'Malang' releases on February 7

The makers of Malang held a special screening for family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, who headlined the screening, play an on-screen couple in the film Malang. Aditya's eldest brother Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the screening with wife Vidya Balan and Kunaal Roy Kapur, who is six years elder to Aditya, was also at the venue with wife Shayonti Roy Kapur. Aditya Roy Kapur's parents - Kumud Roy Kapur and Salome Roy Kapur - showed their support to the actor with their presence at the screening of Malang.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani at Malang screening

Disha Patani at Malang screening

Aditya Roy Kapur at Malang screening

Siddharth Roy Kapur with wife Vidya Balan and parents Kumud Roy Kapur and Salome Roy Kapur

Kunaal Roy Kapur with wife Shayonti Roy Kapur

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur play serial killers in their upcoming film. Recently, Disha opened up about her role as a "baddie" in Malang in an interview with news agency PTI and said, "I love villains. I loved being a baddie." She further said, "Angelina Jolie is my most favourite in this space. I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films)."

Anil Kapoor, who stars in the film alongside Disha and Aditya, will be seen playing the role of a cop. Actor Kunal Kemmu also co-stars in Malang in a pivotal role. However, at the screening, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor were missing in action. Director of Malang, Mohit Suri was accompanied by wife Udita Goswami.

Director Mohit Suri with wife Udita Goswami

Malang is a romantic-thriller, which has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar. The film is scheduled to release on February 7.