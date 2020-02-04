What Malang Stars Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Said About Playing Killers In The Film

Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Malang. (Image courtesy YouTube )

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, who are currently busy with the promotional duties of their upcoming film Malang, recently interacted with the media, where they talked about their experiences of playing morally "tricky" characters in the thriller. Aditya, who plays a serial killer in the film, told news agency IANS that he tries to "understand" the grey characters rather than judging them. "It is tricky and that is why it is important to understand such a character instead of judging him. In reality, all of us try to rationalise the way we behave, the way we take any action. As an actor, I am trying to give life to a fictional character, so it is important to understand that. I try to understand where they are coming from when they do something instead of judging them as right or wrong," IANS quoted Aditya Roy Kapur as saying.

Aditya, whose character in the film says, "Mere liye, jaan lena mera nasha hai (for me, taking lives is an addiction)," added, "A guy can do something that is wrong in my opinion but not for him as a character, and on screen I am not playing myself but a fictional character written by someone, which came from someone's imagination. So when I am working on a character, I refrain to make it likable, especially in this case, because he is doing some dubious things in the film."

Speaking of her role in the Mohit Suri-directed thriller, Disha Patani said, "Every individual has her own reality, and every action she takes, she feels, is justified in the situation that she lives. That is what my character is about. For example, there are psychopath killers and, of course, what they are doing is not right. So when the audience watches the film, I do not want them to get inspired by her actions and try them in reality. It is a work of fiction."

Malang is an action-thriller which has been directed by Mohit Suri, who has earlier helmed films like Ek Villain, Kalyug, Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2. Other than Aditya and Disha, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. The film showcases the story of three compulsive killers, each with drastically different motives and methods. The film has been co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani. Malang is slated to hit the screens on February 7, this year.

