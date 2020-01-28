Malang Song Phir Na Milen Kabhi: Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani's Heartbreak Tale

A still from the song Phir Na Milen Kabhi. (courtesy: YouTube)

Malang's new song Phir Na Milen Kabhi released on Tuesday. The video features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in a sequence of separation from the film Malang. The soulful song opens with Aditya Roy Kapur who bids goodbye to Disha Patani while she is asleep. Moments later, Disha wakes up to a note that Aditya left behind. The song Phir Na Milen Kabhi is about heartbreak as Aditya boards a train and reminisces the time spent with Disha. The track has been sung by Ankit Tiwari and the lyrics has been penned down by Prince Dubey.

Anil Kapoor, who also stars in the film tweeted the lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi: "Tu Aasmaa Hai Aur Main Hoon Zameen. Hum Phir Na Milen Kabhi."

Tu Aasmaa Hai Aur Main Hoon Zameen.. Hum Phir Na Milen Kabhi #PhirNaMilenKabhi, song out now! https://t.co/yuepceyc8I#Malang — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 28, 2020

Phir Na Milen Kabhi is the fourth track of Malang. Earlier this month, the makers had released the title track of Malang and two other songs - Chal Ghar Chalein and Humraah.

Malang is a romantic-thriller directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman. The movie features Anil Kapoor as a cop. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are onscreen couple. Kunal Kemmu, who also stars in the film, plays a pivotal role. Malang is slated to release on February 7.