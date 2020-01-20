Disha Patani Adds A Sun-Kissed Pic To Her Beach Diaries From Malang Shoot

Disha Patani shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy dishapatani)

Actress Disha Patani, who stars in the upcoming action-thriller Malang, is revisiting her shooting days and shared behind-the-scene shots on Instagram. The 27-year-old actress Instagrammed a photo of hers from what appears to be the shooting of the Malang title track, which released last week. "Some more Malang," she captioned her photo, in which she stuns as a diva in a scarlet bikini. Needless to say that Disha Patani's beach photo sent her Instafam into a tizzy, with comments appreciating her bikini look pouring in. Disha Patani enjoys the reputation of being a fitness enthusiast and often features in the trends' list for inspiring netizens with her toned midriff.

Here's what Disha Patani shared from her Malang diaries:

Disha Patani's Instagram post is actually an addition to her beach photo album. Earlier, she shared a photo of hers soaking up the sun during the shooting of Malang.

Disha Patani is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the Malang, which is a revenge love story of sorts. Here's a detailed glimpse of Disha and Aditya's onscreen chemistry as seen in the title track:

Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop in Malang, is actually an antagonist. Kunal Kemmu also plays a crucial part in Malang. Just how deadly the movie is going to be, can be explained by these lines spoken by Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani respectively: "Mere liye jaan lena mera nasha hai (Killing is like an addiction for me), Jaan lena meri aadat hai (Killing is a habit for me), Jaan lena mera mazaa hai (Killing is fun for me).

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is all set to hit screens on February 7.