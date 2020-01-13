Disha Patani Had To Rehearse For A Dance Sequence In Malang With A Broken Knee

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy dishapatani )

Disha Patani, who will soon be seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, in her recent Instagram post revealed that she had to rehearse for a song in the upcoming film with a broken knee. Yes, you read that right. The 27-year-old actress, on Sunday, shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she sort of explained what lead to the incident. In the video, Disha can be seen doing a front flip along with her trainer. Disha captioned the video: "This is how not to do a front flip. Don't try this at home, folks and of course rehearsing for a dance song in Malang with a broken knee."

Take a look at the aforementioned video here:

Disha Patani, who has mastered several forms of arts like gymnastics, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and Pilates, suffered from a head injury after which she lost 6 months of her memory. In an interview with mid-day last year, Disha said, "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees, you reach somewhere."

Disha Patani, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, frequently posts videos from her fitness routines on Instagram. Check out some of the posts here:

Disha Patani's last project was Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress' forthcoming project is Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will also be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Before entering Bollywood, Disha Patani was a model. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with sports biopic M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga among others.