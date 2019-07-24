How Bharat Actress Disha Patani Lost 6 Months Of Her Life

Disha Patani shared this image. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights "It has taken me a while to reach where I am," said Disha Patani Disha Patani was last seen in Bharat Her next film is Malang

Did you know that Bharat actress Disha Patani lost her memory for almost six months? Yes, you read that right! In a recent interview with mid-day, Disha recalled that she lost 6 months of her memory after getting injured. The 27-year-old actress, who has mastered several forms of arts like gymnastics, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and Pilates, recalled the incident and told mid-day: "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything." Disha, who began practicing martial arts over 3 years ago, added, "It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees, you reach somewhere."

Anyone who has been following Disha Patani on social media, would be well aware of the fact that the actress is a fitness enthusiast and that she frequently posts videos pertaining to her fitness routines. Take a look at some of the videos here:

Disha's affiliation to fitness is not just confined to Pilates or MMA, the actress' fitness routines also comprise Parkour and kickboxing. Disha even played the role of a trapeze artist in Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Bharat remains Disha's last big release. Her forthcoming project is Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also has also featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.