Inside Disha Patani's Birthday: Dinner With Tiger Shroff And A Furry New Friend

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff photographed exiting a restaurant in Mumbai.

Disha Patani, who featured in last week's big release Bharat, closed her birthday celebrations with her friends, including rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff while she also bought a 'furry' gift for herself - but more on that later. Disha Patani went out for a cosy birthday dinner with Tiger Shroff and some common friends to Mumbai's Bastian, which she regularly visits. Disha looked pretty in a sleeve-knitted tube top paired with distressed denims while Tiger opted for an all-black look. Disha and Tiger were swarmed by fans as they exited the restaurant. Disha greeted all her young fans with a smile and shook hands with some of them.

Here are some pictures of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff stepping out of Bastian after her birthday dinner:

A video shared by fan clubs on social media shows a delectable dessert, which replaced the traditional birthday cake:

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Disha Patani welcomed an adorable Persian cat as her pet. Disha shared a picture of the new member of her house and wrote: "Welcome to the family 'keety'." Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, whom Disha counts among her close friends, commented: "Yaaaaaaayyyyyy keety!!"

Here's a picture of Disha's birthday gift to herself:

Disha Patani, 26, has starred in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2. She was cast opposite Salman Khan in the aforementioned Bharat, which released last week on Eid.

As of now, Disha Patani is filming Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.