Break Up? Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Spotted On Dinner Date. See Pics

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff photographed together in Mumbai.

Highlights Disha and Tiger have reportedly broken up The duo was spotted together at an eatery in Mumbai They have co-starred in Baaghi 2 and a music video

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who have reportedly broken up, were spotted together outside a Mumbai eatery on Thursday night. Flashbulbs popped at the Baaghi 2 stars as they arrived together in the same car. Disha and Tiger, who were reportedly dating for a few years, never addressed the rumours about their relationship or break-up. However, they were frequently spotted hanging out together at events and otherwise as well. On their day out, Disha opted for a powder blue dress, which she wore with a pair of white sneakers, while Tiger stepped out in casual white t-shirt, which he paired with a blue jeans. Take a look at the pictures from Tiger and Disha's day out here:

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spotted together.

Tiger and Disha arrived together.

Disha Patani looked pretty in a powder blue dress.

Tiger Shroff was dressed in his casual best.

Rumours about Disha and Tiger's break up surfaced last month. A source close to both the actors, told Pinkvilla: "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago."

Disha and Tiger worked together for the first time in a music video titled Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 super hit film Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani's last big release was Salman Khan's Bharat, in which she played the role of a trapeze artiste. Her next project is Malang.

Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's War, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He also has Baaghi 3 in the pipeline. Tiger's last film was Student Of The Year 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.