Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Broken Up: Reports

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have "officially broken up," going by a recent Pinkvilla report. Disha and Tiger, who were reportedly dating, never addressed the rumours about their relationship. However, they were frequently spotted hanging out together at events. A source close to both the actors told Pinkvilla: "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call of their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming."

Speaking of the actors' current equation, the source said that Disha and Tiger are not "romantically involved anymore" and told Pinkvilla: "They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore."

Disha and Tiger were spotted together at an eatery in Mumbai a few days ago, wherein Tiger came to Disha's defense when the actress was mobbed by a bunch of fans. Take a look at the picture here:

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff photographed in Mumbai.

That's not it, on Disha's 26th birthday this year, Tiger posted a special video on social media which featured the duo dancing to the song Befikra, which marked Tiger and Disha's first project together.

Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2.

Disha was last seen in Bharat, starring Salman Khan, in which she played the role of a trapeze artiste. She will next be seen in Malang.

Tiger's last release was Student Of The Year 2. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's untitled film, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He also has Baaghi 3 in the pipeline.