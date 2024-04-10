Disha Patani Leads Celeb Roll Call At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Screening

Disha Patani and others at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan screening.

A day ahead of the much-anticipated release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, its makers held a special screening of the film at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Among the stars attending the special screening included Yodha star Disha Patani, celeb couple Genelia D'Souza with her husband Riteish Deshmukh among others. For the unversed, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating earlier. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied "Yea, I think so."

Now take a look at the pictures from the screening:

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has had its release date moved ahead by one day. Instead of April 10, the movie will now hit the big screens on April 11.

In a video shared on Monday, Akshay Kumar said, "UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means, in India, it will be celebrated on April 11." To this, Tiger Shroff added, "We have always said Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid. We will keep our promise and will meet you at the cinema halls on April 11 only." Sharing the video, the stars wrote on Instagram, "Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.