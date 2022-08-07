On Disha Patani's Post, Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Left This Comment

Disha Patani shared this picture. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani has treated her Insta family to some stunning pictures of herself, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, the Ek Villain Returnsactress, can be seen in gorgeous outfits designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. As usual, the actress missed the captions and let her images do the talking. Soon after she shared the post, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented, "Whaaat?! Fav photo of you ever. Damn, woman," followed by love-struck and fire emoticons. Disha's fans also flooded the comment section with heart, love-struck and fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Disha Patani shares a great bond with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Often the trio are pictured hanging around in the city together. However, recently, reports have been surfacing on the internet that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have parted ways. The duo is yet to confirm the reports.

Krishna Shroff never fails to cheer for Disha Patani and often leaves a comment on Disha Patani's posts. Last month, during the promotions of Ek Villain Returns, Disha dropped a post in which she can be seen in an all-black outfit. Soon after she shared the post, Krishna dropped a love-struck emoticon and commented, "Fav look".

Take a look at Disha's post:

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is basking on the success of her recently released movie Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. In its first week of release, the movie earned Rs 32.92 crore and is still running in the theatres.

On the work front, Disha Patani has several films in her kitty - Yodha, KTina and Project K.