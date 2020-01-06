Malang Trailer: Deadly Doesn't Even Begin To Describe Aditya Roy Kapur And Anil Kapoor. Disha Patani Springs A Surprise

Malang Trailer: A still from the film (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Malang' has been directed by Mohit Suri

The romantic thriller releases on February 7

Disha Patani has been paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur

The much-awaited trailer of Malang is here and we would like to begin with a disclaimer - it's very dark and comes with graphic content. Malang is Mohit Suri's directorial project, who is known for helming films such as Ek Villain, Kalyug, Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2. The new film Malang also appears to be on the theme of love and vengeance, like Mohit Suri's previous films. Malang casts Disha Patani opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. The 2:45 minutes long Malang trailer introduces each character as a compulsive killer, each with different reasons to their dark reality and each deadlier than the other.

The trailer begins with Aditya Roy Kapur gunning down a room full of goons with this narration: "Mere liye jaan lena mera nasha hai (Killing is like an addiction for me)." The scene then shifts to sunny locales of Goa, with glimpses of Disha Patani's romance with Aditya Roy Kapur. It appears that life is a party for Disha and Goa, who have a blast together, only to be interrupted by an unfortunate incident. What exactly happens to Disha Patani remains a mystery but glimpses reveal that someone tries to choke her to death. It appears that only after this incident, Aditya Roy Kapur turns to killing in order to hunt down Disha's murderer.

Enters Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop with shades of grey in the movie - his only motive is to capture Aditya Roy Kapur and stop his killing spree. Kunal Kemmu makes a blink and miss appearance in the trailer but one can tell that he plays a crucial part in Malang. Disha Patani returns from the dead at the end of the trailer for a surprise.

Watch the trailer of Malang here:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is all set to hit screens on February 7.