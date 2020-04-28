Disha Patani's Throwback Pic From Malang Diaries Is Burning Up Instagram And How

Disha Patani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Disha Patani sure knows how to burn up Instagram with her stunning pictures and her latest post is just another example of it. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a picture of herself from the sets of her 2020 film Malang and left her fans in awe. You'll know why when you see her post. In the photo, Disha can be seen wearing a white and peach coloured monokini while posing on the beach. Sharing the throwback, Disha just wrote this: "#Malang" and added a heart emoji. Her fans, who fell in love with her photo, instantly filled her post with comments like "beach baby," "superb picture" and "stunning." Check out Disha Patani's post here:

Malang is a crime thriller directed by Mohit Suri. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as serial killers while Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu play the roles of cops. The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Krishan Kumar.

Last week, Disha Patani trended big time on social media for posting a BTS Video from Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha worked with rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, in the song. Disha's post went crazy viral on social media after Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna left comments "amazing" and "queen" on the actress's post.

On the work front, Disha Patani started her career in acting with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer, in which she co-starred with Varun Tej. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey's 2016 sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. Disha went on feature in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang. She has also appeared in 2017's Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.