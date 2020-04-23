Disha Patani Shares A BTS Video From Baaghi 3 Song. Ayesha And Krishna Shroff Comment

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy dishapatani)

Disha Patani shared a stunning video of herself from the song Do You Love Me, from the film Baaghi 3 and can you guess who commented on her post? Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and his sister Krishna. Ayesha Shroff wrote "amazing" in the comments section, while Krishna referred to Disha as "queen." Disha Patani is said to be dating Tiger Shroff. The duo shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. The actress recently shared screen space with Tiger in the aforementioned Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me.

Last month, Disha and Krishna trended big time for their TIkTok videos together. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Disha Patani's last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Before entering Bollywood, Disha Patani was a model. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with sports biopic M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga among others.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.