Seen Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna's Viral TikTok Video?

Krishna and Disha in a still from the video. (courtesy facc2911)

Highlights The video is trending big time on social media

Disha is said to be dating Krishna's brother Tiger Shroff

Disha was last seen in Malang

Disha Patani found a new TikTok companion in Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Disha posted a TikTok video along with Krishna and it is spreading like wildfire on social media. In the video, the duo can be seen recreating the popular TikTok dialogue - "Some girl asked my man, 'is she your girlfriend girlfriend or just a girl you're talking to?' B**ch, if I kill you, are you dead or just not breathing?" Disha and Krishna frequently feature on the trends list of their Instagram exchanges. Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating Krishna's brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. The actress recently shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me.

Disha Patani's last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Before entering Bollywood, Disha Patani was a model. She made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with sports biopic M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has also featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga among others.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.