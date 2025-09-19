5th Suspect In Firing At Actor Disha Patani's UP House Injured In Encounter

The fifth suspect in the firing incident at actor Disha Patani's home in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly last week has been injured in a police encounter today. The encounter took place in the forests of the Shahi police station area in Bareilly.

The suspect Ramniwas alias Deepak alias Deepu (19), a resident of Bedkala village in Rajasthan - was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

He was allegedly involved in the recce of the actor's ancestral home.

The police have recovered one pistol, four live cartridges and four empty cartridges from him.

A Splendor Plus motorcycle without a number plate was also seized from the accused.

CCTV footage showed two men firing shots in the air near the Bollywood actor's home on September 12, around 3.45 am. Both of them were killed in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Hours after the firing, a man linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang claimed responsibility for the shooting, blaming Khushboo Patani's insult of spiritual figures Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. Khushboo is Disha Patani's sister.

The Wednesday's encounter occurred as part of a joint operation by the Delhi Police, the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF), and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

Earlier today, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained two juveniles in connection with the case.

The Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, said that the firing was "taken as a challenge" by the UP Police.

Speaking with ANI, he emphasised that the incident challenged UP Police's zero-tolerance policy against crime. "Incidents like these disrupt the law and order situation and instil fear in the public, and they directly undermine the zero-tolerance policy of the UP Police and the UP Chief Minister. This incident was taken as a challenge," said the UP ADG.