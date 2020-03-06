Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor Host Baaghi 3 Screening. Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan And Others Join Cheer-Squad

Highlights
A screening of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film Baaghi 3 was held on Thursday in Mumbai. Baaghi 3 is an action-thriller, directed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh were greeted by many Bollywood stars at the venue. The evening was a star-studded affair with the presence of Riteish Deshmukh's wife Genelia D'Souza, Huma Qureshi and Varun Dhawan among others. The guest list further included Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Sanjay Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and many more. The lead cast of the film - Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh happily posed for the cameras, as they arrived at the venue of the screening.
Disha Patani, who made a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me of Baaghi 3, was photographed at the venue.
Ankita Lokhande plays the role of Ruchi in Baaghi 3. She smiled for the paparazzi from inside her car.
Varun Dhawan was photographed as he arrived to the screening venue in style.
Riteish Deshmukh's actress-wife Genelia D'Souza smiled for the cameras as she came to cheer for the cast of Baaghi 3 at the screening.
Tara Sutaria checked in with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain.
Huma Qureshi was clicked at the screening venue of Baaghi 3.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was photographed at the venue.
Director Kabir Khan and his actress-wife Mini Mathur were photographed at the venue.
Sanjay Kapoor arrived at the venue with daughter Shanaya Kapoor.
Elli Avram, Saqib Saleem and Kapil Sharma were also present at the screening of Baaghi 3.
Baaghi 3 is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and 2018 film Baaghi 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film opened in the theatres on Friday.