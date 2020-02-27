Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Reunite For Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The sing released on Thursday

The song is trending on Twitter

Disha and Tiger co-starred in Baaghi 2

A brand new song titled Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3 released on Thursday and it occupied the top spot on Twitter's trends list. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen showcasing some great dance moves. The song also features the film's lead actor Tiger Shroff. All Disha wants is Tiger's attention and frequently asks him if he loves her. However, Tiger, who appears to be super busy, barely notices her. The song reunites Disha and Tiger, who co-starred in Baaghi 2. The original music for this song was given by René Bendali.The song has been sung by Nikhita.

Check out the track here:

Sharing the song on social media, Disha Patani wrote: "Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. Do You Love Me out now."

Earlier, Disha gave her fans a glimpse of the song on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Own the dance floor and get ready to move with some sass as another fire track is about to drop."

Disha and Tiger, who are rumoured to be dating, shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 marks the third instalment to the Baaghi series. Tiger Shroff's character has been named Roonie, like the previous films. Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in Baaghi, will play the role of his love interest Siya. Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff will also feature in the film as his on screen father. The real life father-son duo will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6.