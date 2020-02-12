Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's Electric Energy Charges Up Remix

A still from the song Dus Bahane 2.0 (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights 'Dus Bahane 2.0' marks is the first 'Baaghi 3' song to be released

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor feature in the new song

The film will release on March 6

The makers of Baaghi 3 released its first song Dus Bahane 2.0 on Wednesday. The track is a rehash of the title track Dus Bahane of 2005 film Dus. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are the focus of Dus Bahane 2.0 while in the previous version of the song, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan led the show. In Dus Bahane 2.0, Tiger and Shraddha can be seen setting the dance floor on fire. Their energetic performance in the video will make you groove to its beats. Dus Bahane 2.0 is very similar to its original track and not much has been changed. The title track from the film Dus was sung by KK and Shaan while the new track credits the duo Vishal-Shekhar and Tulsi Kumar along with the singers of the original song.

Check out the new track Dus Bahane 2.0 here:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film will be a third instalment in the Baaghi series. Tiger Shroff will again play the role of Ronnie and Shraddha, his love interest. The 32-year-old actress also starred in the first release of the Baaghi series, directed by Sabbir Khan.

Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as an antagonist in the film. Tiger Shroff will share screen space with his father Jackie Shroff for the first time. The 62-year-old actor will play Tiger's on-screen father in Baaghi 3. The film is scheduled to release on March 6.