Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff's Film 'Rock Steady' With Rs 84.97 Crore

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3is winning the box office slowly and steadily. In six days, the action-thriller has raked in as much as Rs 84.97 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baaghi 3 is expected to end week one with a Rs 90 crore-plus total, he predicted. "Baaghi 3 is rock-steady on Day 6... Continues to score at mass sectors and multiplexes beyond metros, after Holi holiday [Day 5]... Eyes Rs 92 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr. Total: Rs 84.97 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in his post.
On Baaghi 3's opening day, Taran Adarsh said that the film beat all odds - coronavirus scare, exam season and pre-Holi-dull, to garner an opening day score of Rs 17.50 crore. The film eventually witnessed a huge surge of footfall because of the Holi holiday. "Baaghi 3 jumps on Day 5, Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic," Mr Adarsh wrote after Holi.
Baaghi 3 opened to mixed reviews last Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Tiger Shroff does have broad shoulders. But they aren't broad enough to enhance the weight of a film as unashamedly flimsy as Baaghi 3." Tiger Shroff co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. She was also cast opposite Tiger in the film Baaghi film.