Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: At Rs 90 Crore, Tiger Shroffs Film Is Scoring -Big Numbers

Tiger Shroff in a still from Baaghi 3 (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan

Baaghi 3 opened to mixed reviews

Tiger Shroff's latest movie Baaghi 3 scored "big numbers" in its first week, as reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baaghi 3 is an action-thriller that also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film had dominated "mass pockets" inspite of the "coronavirus scare" and "examination period," stated Taran Adarsh in his report. Sharing the box office performance of Baaghi 3 on Twitter, Mr Adarsh wrote, "Baaghi 3 scores big numbers in Week 1. Despite coronavirus scare and examination period. Mass pockets dominate, tier 2 and 3 cities good. Friday Rs 17.50 crore, Saturday Rs 16.03 crore, Sunday Rs 20.30 crore, Monday Rs 9.06 crore, Tuesday Rs 14.05 crore, Wednesday Rs 8.03 crore, Thursday Rs 5.70 crore. Total Rs 90.67 crore India business."

Take a look at the box office performance of Baaghi 3 here:

Baaghi 3 opened to mixed reviews from film critics post its release on March 6. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave one star (out of five) to Baaghi 3 and wrote, "The third entry in the Baaghi franchise, woven around a screenplay that smacks of silliness all the way through, is cut-rate comic-book fare that is a world unto itself. It is a universe where common sense is like the bullets that Ronnie dodges - it is all helter-skelter."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is the sequel to 2016 film Baaghi and 2018 film Baaghi 3.