Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Coronavirus Scare, Tiger Shroff's Film Is 2020's 'Biggest Opener' With Rs 17.50 Crore

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff in a still (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Baaghi 3' opened to mixed reviews on Friday

"Baaghi 3 takes a big start," wrote Taran Adarsh

"5th film of Tiger Shroff to open in double digits," he wrote

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3may have received mixed reviews but owing to Tiger's fan-following, successfully garner an impressive audience on Day 1. And in doing so, Baaghi 3 is now this year's highest opener so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in an Instagram post that Baaghi 3 attracted decent footfall amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and exam season. "Corona Virus scare, pre-Holi dull phase, Examination period. Yet, Baaghi 3 takes a big start on Day 1... Emerges biggest opener of 2020 [so far]... Fifth film of Tiger Shroff to open in double digits... Single screens excel, plexes decent... Fri Rs 17.50 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in his box office report card.

The list of 2020's highest opening films include Baaghi 3, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Love Aaj Kal, Street Dancer 3D and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in this order.

He also shared a "Tiger Shroff vs Tiger Shroff" report card on Instagram about his highest opening day collections. War tops the list followed by Baaghi 2. Baaghi 3 ranks next and then Student Of The Year 2.

Meanwhile, here's a lowdown on how the three Baaghi films performed on Day 1: "Baaghi franchise... *Day 1* biz... [2020] Baaghi 3 Rs 17.50 crore, [2018] Baaghi 2 Rs 25.10 crore, [2016] Baaghi Rs 11.94 crore."

Baaghi 3 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, who was Tiger Shroff's heroine in the first Baaghi movie, and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronnie in the movie while his brother is played by Riteish Deshmukh. The cast of the film also includes Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Chunky Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.